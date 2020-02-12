Wait

And see

How the story

Unfolds.

For writers

May have ideas,

But we all know that

The plot twists itself

And dictates where it’s meant to go.

Wait and see

How the memoir

Materializes.

For the pieces of life

Are already

Provided,

But

The order in which they are told

Turns out to be

A detail

That the memoir

And its flow

Has decided.

Wait and see how

The poem

Unfolds.

The greatest of poets

Realize that the lines

Invite themselves

Into the mind,

Leaving instructions for their rhythms and rhymes.

Wait and see

How life

Will unfold.

For we may have plans,

But each day writes a new tale

And leaves us to discover

Moments of gold.