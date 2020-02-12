Wait
And see
How the story
Unfolds.
For writers
May have ideas,
But we all know that
The plot twists itself
And dictates where it’s meant to go.
Wait and see
How the memoir
Materializes.
For the pieces of life
Are already
Provided,
But
The order in which they are told
Turns out to be
A detail
That the memoir
And its flow
Has decided.
Wait and see how
The poem
Unfolds.
The greatest of poets
Realize that the lines
Invite themselves
Into the mind,
Leaving instructions for their rhythms and rhymes.
Wait and see
How life
Will unfold.
For we may have plans,
But each day writes a new tale
And leaves us to discover
Moments of gold.
Leave a Reply