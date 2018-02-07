“When you try a new dish for the first time, and your friend asks you if you like it; often times you will pause, crinkle your brow in thought, and reply: ‘I’m trying to decide if I like it or not.’ Sometimes you’ll take another bite, other times you might just sit there for a second. It isn’t that you’re necessarily indecisive, you just haven’t reached a verdict yet. When you taste a new food, you take in everything; the sweet, the tart, the salty, plain, overdressed and the countless playful combinations. You aren’t trying to determine what it tastes like usually, rather, if the good of the dish outways the bad. In other words, the real here question is: is the good of the dish worth the bad that comes with it? And if I’m being honest here Jeff, that’s basically what we’re both doing here tonight. Granted, it’s the first date and we’re just getting to know each other, but all meals begin with a first bite. So I suppose what I’m really asking here Jeff, is: are you going to be a snack, or a nine course meal?” I asked, staring at him from across the small, square, linen-covered table.

“Umm … I, uh” Jeff replied, nervous, confused and unsure of what to say.

“Very articulate, do you start all your conversations off this well?” I ask.