A Message From the FBI Anti-Piracy Agency

I had a skydive blunder

I went to the land down under

I wish it were Australia

But now I’m in hysteria

All around me is fire

In a place for dirty liars

Pitchforks prodding my hips

Screams coming from my lips

I can’t believe I’m in hell

I thought I was really swell

Satan comes up to me

“You’ve got to set me free”

He laughs maniacally,

“You know what you did to see me”

“This is what you get for pirating CD’s”