Friendship bracelets, glitter, themed outfits and 13’s written on hands: Taylor Swift mania is all around, including your nearest AMC movie theater.

The global superstar embarked on the first leg of her world tour “The Eras Tour” in March of this year, performing in the biggest stadiums for several nights in a row in each city. According to CNN, the tour is projected to have made $2.2 billion in just North American ticket sales alone and has boosted local U.S. economies.

The tour has become somewhat of a phenomenon, sparking the Ticketmaster debate within the U.S. Senate when millions of fans lost out on tickets. For those who were unable to go and perhaps watched the concert through social media videos and live streams (#erastour having 25 billion views on TikTok), Swift announced that “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” would be shown in AMC theaters nationwide and in more theaters globally.

The energy was palpable in the Norwalk, CT AMC: young girls wearing arms full of friendship bracelets and cowgirl boots were waiting in line for snacks with their parents. The employees looked like they’d been filling up the themed Taylor Swift popcorn buckets and cups all day, nearly running out.

I had seen “The Eras Tour” myself twice, being fortunate enough to snag tickets when they first went on sale. While the songs or visuals didn’t surprise me, I did not expect the movie to so brilliantly emphasize the magic that the show emanates.

All attendees at the physical show were given wristbands that lit up in harmony with the music to create a visual spectacle within the crowd. The film highlights the radiance of this aspect of the show and how it makes each audience member feel as if they are a part of the concert itself, showing the hearts that are made during “Lover” and the snakes during “Look What You Made Me Do”.

A sense of nostalgia was felt among my friends and myself when older hits like “You Belong With Me” and “Enchanted” started playing. We couldn’t help but quietly sing along and dance, in addition to the other members of the crowded theater. The atmosphere was bubbly and joyous, elevating the experience to new heights.

A standout section during the film was the “Reputation” set which is the four songs Swift performs from her 2017 album “Reputation”. It was her comeback after the public feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in which Swift decided to embrace the snake title given to her. The film enhanced the dramatics of her performance, showing the wild stage effects and increasing the sound of the music and crowd to escalate the hype of the theater audience.

As Swift finishes her astounding three-hour performance, she takes a bow with her dancers while fireworks light up above her. The film showed the delighted faces of those in the crowd who looked like they never wanted that experience to end. During the credits, “Long Live” plays a song Swift wrote and continues to dedicate to her fans. Taylor Swift is a marvel that continues to defy entertainment expectations, the film making $123.5 million globally in its first weekend according to Variety. “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” emphasizes the impact of Swift’s artistry and the brilliance of the world’s biggest pop star.