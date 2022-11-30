As we enter February and the days get somehow colder, spring feels like ages away. Since music guides most of us in our daily lives around campus, it’s essential to create a winter playlist to get us through the next few chilly months.

Many associate winter with feelings of calm, sorrow or chillness; literally and figuratively. The 1975’s recent album has some pop-rock slow jams that are easy-listening tracks, including “When We Are Together” and “All I Need to Hear.” The album “Sling” by Clairo has a wintery feel in that it sounds like it could be played on vinyl in front of a crackling fire. The tone of her voice mixed with the 70s-inspired folk makes for a calm and notable listening experience while doing work. Taylor Swift’s “evermore” gives a similar feel, with songs like “ivy” and “champagne problems” that make you feel like it’s snowing. The Weeknd’s first project “House of Balloons” has been on repeat for me as I lounge around on chilly days, with its dark themes and chilled R&B sound. Other essential albums include “Stranger in the Alps” by Phoebe Bridgers, “For Emma,” “Forever Ago” by Bon Iver and “Wasteland, Baby!” by Hozier.

In preparation for new music being released later this year, I encourage you to listen to the three singles dropped by Boygenius, an indie rock band composed of artists Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus whose full album releases March 31. Lana Del Rey precedes their release by one week with her album “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?,” the lengthy title track already out and providing a melancholic, dreamy ballad to our playlist. With Frank Ocean headlining Coachella in April, one can only hope he has plans to drop new music considering it’s been seven years since he released his critically acclaimed album “Blonde.” Let’s wishfully dream and revisit Ocean’s work this winter, including tracks like “Pink + White” and “Ivy”.

Stuck reflecting on the past? Familiarize yourself with some oldies this winter season. “Friday I’m In Love” by The Cure can be a weekly reminder that Fridays are indeed the best day of the week and they are never too far away. Joni Mitchell’s “Blue” oozes winter vibes with standout tracks like “River,” although only Apple Music listeners can enjoy this one. “Storms” by Fleetwood Mac is the perfect folk-rock song to play as you watch the sun go down at 5 p.m. over another day at Fairfield.

If you’re choosing to ignore the cold weather and are mentally on a beach somewhere tropical, it might be time to check out Miley Cyrus’ new song “Flowers,” a groovy song about independence and self-love. Or perhaps Raye and 070 Shake’s “Escapism.,” a current viral track that is reminiscent of a Friday night in summer due to its fun dance beat and the inability to resist singing along.

Keep with this playlist because according to Punxsutawney Phil, winter isn’t ending anytime soon.