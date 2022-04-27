Fairfield is home to so many amazing restaurants: Quattro Pazzi, Flipside Burger and Colony Pizza just to name a few. However, every once in a while, it is fun to switch it up and try something new.

Luckily for Fairfield Students, a new restaurant, Post Oak Barbecue Co., has recently opened on Post Road!

With its grand opening on March 31, Post Oak Barbecue Co. serves authentic wood-fire smoked meats with a unique Asian and southwestern flair, as described on their website. Partners Steve Garret, Elaine Chao and Eric Patterson combine their experience, aiming to source locally and bring the taste of Texas smoked meats to Fairfield Connecticut.

After hearing of the opening of this restaurant as well as the mission of the founders, I knew that I had to give it a try. Unfortunately, in attempting to try out this restaurant’s food, I struck out twice.

If you are planning to take a trip to Post Oak Barbecue Co. in the near future, do not make the same mistake as me. Check the hours on the website ahead of time! On two separate occasions, I showed up just to find the doors locked, the lights off and the chairs stacked up on the tables. The hours of operation can be a little tricky to work around, especially as a college student with a lot of homework and responsibilities. Post Oak Barbecue is open on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

But do not let these limited hours deter you from trying out this restaurant. I was finally able to make it to Post Oak Barbecue Co. and have nothing but good things to say about my experience!

I brought some friends along with me on my trip to Post Oak Barbecue Co., not quite knowing what to expect from this new barbecue restaurant. However, after leaving, we all agreed that this was quite possibly one of the best restaurant experiences we have all had. From the food to the service, Post Oak Barbecue Co. exceeded all expectations.

Upon walking into the building, we were hit with the delicious smell of barbecue that left our mouths watering. We were seated right away and greeted with both a friendly waiter and the difficult dilemma of what to order. Everything on the menu looked incredible, making it extremely hard to choose just one meal. To solve our problem, we finally decided on a sampler tray to split in which we were able to choose three different meats from the smoker as well as two different sides.

As a college student, saving money is often a priority. I will admit that, for a college student, the menu at Post Oak Barbecue Co. may seem a bit expensive. However, with one bite of food, I can assure you that all thoughts of money will fly out the window. For the price you pay at Post Oak Barbecue Co., you can expect a quality meal. Splitting the sampler plate was also a great way to save money and split the price.

I cannot put into words how incredible the food was. The three meats we ordered (the pulled pork, the baby back ribs and the black angus brisket) were all delicious. It was in the sauces that I detected the Asian and southwestern flair that was described on the website. My friends and I even found ourselves fighting over the last few french fries proving that everything, down to the side dishes, was incredible.

One aspect of Post Oak Barbecue Co. that I found extremely inviting was the service. We were greeted with a smile at the door, given all the time we needed to look at the menu and were even allowed to add on some milkshakes after our check was generated. It was this friendly service that really made our experience at Post Oak Barbecue a great one.

I can confidently say that my friends and I have found one of our new favorite restaurants and we are already making plans to go back. Be sure to check out Post Oak Barbecue Co. on 93 Post Road before the end of the semester!

