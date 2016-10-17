Hope you’re hungry, Stags because the most delish week of the year is here: Fairfield Restaurant Week. Running from Sunday, Oct. 16 to Saturday, Oct. 22, some of Fairfield’s yummiest restaurants will be offering specialty prix fixe lunch and dinner menus. Over 30 establishments are participating, so trying to choose which deals to take advantage of may seem a little overwhelming. Fret not; we narrowed down the list, taking into consideration student budgets and tastes, and found the seven best places to get the most bang for your ~buck~. (Is that a Stag pun? I’ll let you decide)

For Restaurant Week lunch at this wine bar, just $20 will get you your choice of a salad, two tapas and a dessert. Upgrade to $30 for dinner and you’ll get everything mentioned above, plus an additional tapas.

For only $10, your lunch this week can be three delicious tacos, plus your choice of a side. Dinner, which is offered for $20, includes the same with the addition of a drink. Taco Tuesday, anyone?

$15 at this Italian restaurant will get you a lunch made of an order of Arancini with your choice of sauce, plus an entire Margherita pizza with one basic or classic toping. Or, cough up $35, head over for dinner and enjoy a glass of sangria, prosecco or wine, an order of Arancini, Mozzarella and a Margherita pizza with one topping.

The Restaurant Week special lunch menu here gives you your choice of a starter and salad or sandwich for only $15. The dinner menu includes the same, plus a dessert, and is being offered for $35.

For a $15 lunch and a $30 dinner, the southwest-inspired restaurant is offering your choice of soup or salad, an entree and a dessert.

One snack and one bowl at this Asian noodle bar is only $15 at lunchtime this week. Head over at dinnertime and get all that yumminess, plus a dessert, for just $25.

Head to this Italian restaurant for dinner this week and you’ll be served a salad, an entree and Chef’s choice of dessert for only $30.

The full list of all 30 participating restaurants, as well as detailed descriptions of each special menu, can be found here. Happy eating.