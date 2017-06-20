Welcome first years to Stag Country. While you gear up for the beginning of the best four years of your life, it can be easy to become overwhelmed by the sheer amount of responsibilities heading your way. However, I find that the best way to destress and simultaneously hang out with your friends is by going to a concert, whether it be downtown at Fairfield Theatre Company or a train ride away in New York City. This expansive list will showcase some of the best live music heading to the area during the Fall semester and always remember, “never miss a Sunday show.”

For indie fans:

Arcade Fire: Tuesday, Sept. 12 – Madison Square Garden; New York, N.Y.

Father John Misty: Thursday, Sept. 14 – The Capitol Theatre; Port Chester, N.Y.

Mac DeMarco: Friday, Sept. 22 – Radio City Music Hall; New York; N.Y.

Two Door Cinema Club: Sunday, Oct. 1 – College Street Music Hall; New Haven, Conn.

The Kooks: Sunday, Oct. 8 – College Street Music Hall; New Haven, Conn.

Kaleo: Friday, Oct. 20 – The Dome at the Oakdale Theatre; Wallingford, Conn.

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile: Wednesday, Nov. 1 – Beacon Theatre; New York, N.Y.

LCD Soundsystem: Monday, Dec. 11 – Saturday, Dec. 23 – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, N.Y.

For pop, rap, R&B, EDM fans:

Kyle: Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Toad’s Place; New Haven, Conn.

2 Chainz: Wednesday, Sept. 6 – Terminal 5; New York, N.Y.

The Meadows Music & Arts Festival: Friday, Sept. 15 – Sunday, Sept. 17 – Citi Field; Queens, N.Y.

Bruno Mars: Friday, Sept. 22 – Saturday, Sept. 23 – Madison Square Garden; New York, N.Y.

Katy Perry: Monday, Oct. 2 & Friday, Oct. 6 – Madison Square Garden; New York, N.Y.

Tash Sultana: Tuesday, Oct. 3 – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, N.Y.

For folk and country fans:

Sturgill Simpson: Thursday, Sept. 14 – Radio City Music Hall; New York; N.Y.

Seu Jorge Presents: The Life Aquatic, A Tribute to David Bowie: Tuesday, Sept. 26 – College Street Music Hall; New Haven, Conn.

Iron & Wine: Friday, Nov. 10 – College Street Music Hall; New Haven, Conn.

Julia Jacklin: Monday, Nov. 13 – Rough Trade NYC; New York, N.Y.

Deer Tick: Wednesday, Nov. 29 – Toad’s Place; New Haven, Conn.

For rock and metal fans:

Queens of The Stone Age: Wednesday, Sept. 6 – The Capitol Theatre; Port Chester, N.Y.

Mondo Cozmo: Thursday, Sept. 14 – Bowery Ballroom; New York, N.Y.

Dinosaur Jr.: Monday, Oct. 1 – Tuesday, Oct. 2 – Brooklyn Bowl; Brooklyn, N.Y.

Tedeschi Trucks Band: Friday, Oct. 6 – Saturday, Oct. 14 – Beacon Theatre; New York, N.Y.

Guns N’ Roses: Wednesday, Oct. 11 & Sun, Oct. 15 – Madison Square Garden; New York, N.Y.

Modest Mouse: Friday, Oct. 13 – Saturday, Oct. 14 – The Capitol Theatre; Port Chester, N.Y.

New Found Glory: Tuesday, Oct. 31 – Toad’s Place; New Haven, Conn.

The Magpie Salute: Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Warehouse; Fairfield, Conn.

The Alternate Routes: Friday, Dec. 8 – Saturday, Dec. 9 – StageOne/Warehouse; Fairfield, Conn.