Since February, the construction crew working on the brand new arena and convocation center has made incredibly steady progress over a month.

For starters, the entire roof has been placed onto the arena’s frame. Walls have been continuing to come up with rooms and divisions taking shape. Lights have now been placed inside of the building, as well, which can be seen lit up at night.

In the front on the right side, the architectural design seen in the computer-generated mockups hanging on the fence look to be completed to perfection. Now that most of the walls have been put up and the entire site now looks like a nearly-finished building, it seems like the crew is making great pace to open for the “late fall” of 2022 as indicated by the banners out front.

