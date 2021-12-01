Christmas has always been my favorite holiday for a multitude of reasons: spending time with family and friends, the classic Christmas tunes, the delicious food and all of the festivities that come with it. To help get into the Christmas spirit, I’ve made a list of activities, on and off-campus, to help kick off the Holiday season!

1. Christmas Tree Lighting

One of the best Fairfield University traditions is the lighting of the Christmas tree by the Egan Chapel! This year’s lighting is planned to take place on Monday, Dec. 6. Go with friends and take pictures under the colorful lights, while enjoying Christmas carols sung by Fairfield’s two acapella groups: The Bensonians and Sweet Harmony. There’s no better way to start the Holiday season than by taking part in this beloved Fairfield tradition!

2. Do It Yourself Christmas Ornaments

Fairfield@Night is hosting a DIY Ornament decorating event on Dec. 2 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Stop by the Lower Level of the Barone Campus Center to pick up a Christmas ornament then add your own creative designs using paint and glitter! This is the perfect event if you’re looking to decorate a mini tree for your dorm or apartment or to bring home your own tree. You can RSVP to this event at Fairfield@Night’s Life@Fairfield page!

3. Ugly Christmas Sweater Decorating

The Fairfield University Student Association will be hosting an Ugly Christmas Sweater event on Friday, Dec. 3 in LLBCC from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sweatshirts and decorations will be provided, so all you need to bring is your creativity and Christmas cheer! Again, make sure you RSVP on Life@Fairfield!

4. Stuff a Stag

Bring home your own furry friend this Christmas by taking part in “Stuff a Stag,” one of Fairfield’s most popular events! There are multiple options of plush animals to stuff such as the iconic stag, an adorable penguin or snowman. There will be three shifts for this event on Saturday, Dec. 4, the first will start at 8:00 p.m., the second will start at 9:00 p.m. and the third will start at 10:00 p.m. As this event is immensely popular with students, it’s important to get there early to get a spot in line before supplies run out!

5. A Trip to NYC

There’s no better place to celebrate the Holiday season than in New York City! Hop on a train from Fairfield’s train station and enjoy all the sights that NYC has to offer this season. You can go visit Rockefeller Center and take pictures by the tree, go ice skating in Central Park or so much more; the options are endless!

With all the events offered on campus, there are so many opportunities to get into the holiday spirit and celebrate with all your fellow Stags. But no matter what you end up doing, enjoy and happy holidays!

41 total views, 41 views today