The best week of the semester has returned again, Stags: Fairfield Restaurant Week. From Feb. 27 through March 5, there will be 28 of the best restaurants in Fairfield offering special fixed price lunch and dinner menus. Following suit of Restaurant Week last semester, we’ve put together a list of the best places to dine this week. Hope you’re hungry!

For only $10, you can get yourself two courses, which feature winter seasonal selections. Choose from a Citrus Avocado Salad, Spicy Avocado & Lime Bowl, or Cousin Oliver Burger or Sandwich for your main. Then, choose either Kale Minestrone Soup or 4-Bean Chili on the side with a fountain drink included.

Everyone’s favorite and for good reason. We finish our Spicy Avocado & Lime Bowl right – queso fresco, cilantro, avocado, chipotle puree and a squeeze of lime. A post shared by B.GOOD (@b.goodofficial) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:36am PST

Centro became one of my favorites during my first year at Fairfield. For Restaurant Week, they’re offering both a lunch and dinner menu for $15 and $30, respectively. Choose between soup, salad or an appetizer with your choice of one delicious entree for lunch, adding your choice of dessert for dinner.

For just $15, Restaurant Week diners can choose a starter and a delicious entree for lunch. For only $30, diners have the options to choose a starter, an entree and a dessert item.

From Friday through Sunday only, Craft 260 is offering a $15 lunch menu that includes soup, salad or an appetizer with a main meal. Additionally, they’re featuring a $30 dinner menu all week that includes all of the above — plus a dessert.

Warm up with Spice tonight! PEI mussels w/ garlic, onions, celery, red chili sauce, lime juice & grilled pita. A post shared by Craft 260 (@craft260) on Feb 10, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

The burger bar wants you to enjoy Restaurant Week with your friends. One small plate and two cheeseburgers is going for $20 for lunch, while one small plate and two specialty burgers is going for $30 for dinner.

For lunch ($15) or dinner ($30), diners at Geronimo can choose an appetizer, an entree and a dessert. For Stags over 21, they’re also offering a featured cocktail for Restaurant Week: the Casa Lychee.

For a $15 lunch or a $30 dinner, you will get you your choice of one appetizer, one entree and one dessert at Mecha Noodle Bar.

Double Trouble!! 🍜🍜🍜 / / Photo Cred: @gabby_glamourmua #MechaNoodleBar A post shared by Mecha Noodle Bar (@eatramen) on Feb 24, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

For only $15, OPT’s Restaurant Week lunch menu gives diners the choice of one appetizer and one entree. For $30, diners get everything mentioned previously, as well as a dessert.

It's lunch time! Come satisfy your taste buds! 🍔 #oldposttavern #cteats #coastalliving #fairfieldcounty A post shared by Old Post Tavern (@oldposttavern) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:41am PST

A three course dinner (appetizer, entree, dessert) plus a drink will only cost you $25 this week at Thai Kit. That’s a deal made with college student budgets in mind.