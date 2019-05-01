During the past month, The Point Magazine has partnered with the cutest boutique located in downtown Fairfield! Ciao Bella is located right next door to Wild Rice and opened this past year. Not only is the clothing affordable, but they have the cutest jewelry and trinkets too. For Clam Jam, we created a lookbook with them to help inspire everyone to look their best.

Model: Kelsey O’Neill

This look is perfect for The Point, or throw on a jean jacket and head to class or chill in the quad on a warm day. I love nude and white right now and this two piece set is flirty and fun.

Model: Sarah Macedonio

Pirate-like tops are very in this spring and I have a feeling they aren’t going anywhere. The buttons down the front and the fit of the shirt are super flattering on every body type because the natural angularity of the top draws the attention in.

Model: Liza Rozenberg

I love this jumpsuit because it’s cropped. It ties in the front which creates a flattering silhouette. The print is a fun twist on horizontal stripes and paired with a jean jacket is an adorable outfit! This jumpsuit can be dressed up with espadrilles or heals.

Models: Krystal Shaw and Casey Seif

We love a light blue moment. On the left Krystal wears a baby blue romper. It’s fitted at the top and loose at the bottom and she could definitely dress it up, or wear it to The Point. Casey is wearing a tie dye romper. Tie dye is really in right now and makes me want to throw up a peace sign and a picket sign.

To see more looks that we put together with Ciao Bella check out our Instagram. If you’re looking to update your wardrobe for summer head downtown and visit CB.

All my love,

Eleanor Davis

PHOTOS BY KEVIN KRYZWICK