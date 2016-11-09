There are two types of people in this world: those who buy pumpkin bread from a store and say that they made it, and those who make pumpkin bread from scratch. Now, I am by no means a chef, but I will say that my family makes a mean pumpkin bread that serves both as a dessert and a snack.

The following is a great recipe to keep in mind as Thanksgiving appears right around the corner, as it can be used as a festive dinner or dessert option. Pumpkin also helps protect your skin and provides a lot of much-needed dietary fiber, according to The Huffington Post, and these same benefits can be found in all pumpkin products, including pumpkin bread.

Pumpkin Bread

Makes 1 Loaf

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup oil

2 eggs

1 ½ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

¾ tablespoon salt

1 can pumpkin pie mix

¼ cup nuts and raisin mix