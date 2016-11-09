Creative Commons/WikimediaCooking with Colleen: Pumpkin Bread Colleen O'Connor November 9, 2016 There are two types of people in this world: those who buy pumpkin bread from a store and say that they made it, and those who make pumpkin bread from scratch. Now, I am by no means a chef, but I will say that my family makes a mean pumpkin bread that serves both as a dessert and a snack. The following is a great recipe to keep in mind as Thanksgiving appears right around the corner, as it can be used as a festive dinner or dessert option. Pumpkin also helps protect your skin and provides a lot of much-needed dietary fiber, according to The Huffington Post, and these same benefits can be found in all pumpkin products, including pumpkin bread. Pumpkin Bread Makes 1 Loaf 1 cup sugar 3/4 cup oil 2 eggs 1 ½ cups flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice ¾ tablespoon salt 1 can pumpkin pie mix ¼ cup nuts and raisin mix Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix the sugar, oil and eggs together in a mixer. In a separate bowl, sift the flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice and salt together. Combine the two bowls, while also mixing in the pumpkin pie mix with the two mixtures. Add the nuts and raisins to the mixture. Pour the mixture into a loaf pan. Bake for 1 hour and let cool for 10 minutes. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Connect with: Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website