Every year, around the mid-term, the “crazed” look enters many students’ eyes. Work hits an all-time high as test after test gets piled onto the agenda. No matter what your major is, the work seems insurmountable and never-ending, making you question when you’ll have a few days off. Here are some tips with how to deal with the stress of school in a healthy way.

Make use of the RecPlex

One of the best ways to reduce or cope with stress is through physical activity. The Leslie C. Quick, Jr. Recreation Complex is a great asset to the community, especially as the weather cools and running outside becomes a less desirable. In addition to all of the new equipment available for use, there are a multitude of different classes offered, ranging from core strengthening to yoga to spin. These classes all involve different levels of activity, making it nearly impossible to not find a class that fits your needs. My favorite exercise options are the spin classes offered every day and the pool for doing laps.

Work green vegetables into every meal

The healthier you eat, the better you’ll feel. Vegetables, green vegetables in particular, provide many nutrients necessary for a healthy lifestyle. According to Vegetarian Nutrition, a website that details various nutritional facts for foods and herbs, green vegetables, leafy ones like spinach in particular, are low in calories, have a low glycemic index and have extremely high levels of Vitamin K. Other green vegetables like broccoli could also be linked to a lower likelihood of developing eye problems such as cataracts. If these green vegetables don’t always work for you, try making a salad for dinner a few nights a week.

Take time for yourself

Given all the stress in the air, it is necessary for you to take time for yourself, even if that means taking a breather from an all-night cram session. Relaxation can be found with a nice cup of tea and Netflix, reading a book for fun or anything else that isn’t school or work related. Adequate sleep is also a priority, as lack of sleep can be more detrimental to retaining facts and figures for your next test than not studying at all.

Drink more water

As midterms hit and late nights become the norm, it seems like the only thing that keeps you awake and active for your morning classes is coffee. However, coffee is dehydrating, which makes drinking enough water even more important. According to MayoClinic, the recommended amount of water intake is about 13 cups for men and nine cups for women.