Grace O’Hara ‘19

Nursing Major

Sophomore Grace O'Hara models her style after Taylor Swift.

Sophomore Grace O’Hara models her style after Taylor Swift.

How did you put your outfit together today?

I just try to do whatever’s easy and simple, and just try to do something new every day.

Where did you get what you’re wearing?

I got my jeans from American Eagle, I got my shoes from Forever 21, my top from PacSun and I got my bralette from Aerie.

How would you generally describe your style?

I try to keep it kind of simple and classic; nothing too complicated. I try to keep it somewhat comfy and just [wear] whatever speaks to me, I guess, depending on the day or whatever mood I’m in.

What stores do you shop at? Any favorites?

I love Urban Outfitters and Forever 21 because they’re nice and cheap, especially on a college budget.

Do you have any style icons?

I love Taylor Swift. I love how she keeps it very old-fashioned, simple and classic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.