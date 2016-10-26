Fashionably Fairfield: The Stylish Stag Nicole Funaro October 26, 2016 Grace O’Hara ‘19 Nursing Major Sophomore Grace O’Hara models her style after Taylor Swift. How did you put your outfit together today? I just try to do whatever’s easy and simple, and just try to do something new every day. Where did you get what you’re wearing? I got my jeans from American Eagle, I got my shoes from Forever 21, my top from PacSun and I got my bralette from Aerie. How would you generally describe your style? I try to keep it kind of simple and classic; nothing too complicated. I try to keep it somewhat comfy and just [wear] whatever speaks to me, I guess, depending on the day or whatever mood I’m in. What stores do you shop at? Any favorites? I love Urban Outfitters and Forever 21 because they’re nice and cheap, especially on a college budget. Do you have any style icons? I love Taylor Swift. I love how she keeps it very old-fashioned, simple and classic. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Connect with: Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website