Grace O’Hara ‘19

Nursing Major

How did you put your outfit together today?

I just try to do whatever’s easy and simple, and just try to do something new every day.

Where did you get what you’re wearing?

I got my jeans from American Eagle, I got my shoes from Forever 21, my top from PacSun and I got my bralette from Aerie.

How would you generally describe your style?

I try to keep it kind of simple and classic; nothing too complicated. I try to keep it somewhat comfy and just [wear] whatever speaks to me, I guess, depending on the day or whatever mood I’m in.

What stores do you shop at? Any favorites?

I love Urban Outfitters and Forever 21 because they’re nice and cheap, especially on a college budget.

Do you have any style icons?

I love Taylor Swift. I love how she keeps it very old-fashioned, simple and classic.