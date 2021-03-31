On any day of the week, Fairfield residents are known to flock over to Reef Road, hungry for some good food. What used to be a busy fire station is now one of the most well-known family-owned businesses in Fairfield, Conn., which has kept most of the town fed and full since 1969.

Firehouse Deli provides customers with two menus, each sheet filled with mouth-watering items to choose from. The breakfast menu consists of wraps, omelets, bagels and more for just under $6 or less. And once noon passes, lunch is served. Firehouse creates delicious cold, grilled and hot sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers and fresh salads. My personal favorite, which seems to be the town favorite as well, is the “Fairfield U Chicken Panini.” This delicious sandwich consists of grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo. Talk about yum!

But if this isn’t your type of flavor palette, their owner Billy shared with me their most popular sandwiches: the thanksgiving, the red dragon panini, the grilled Billy boy, and the ‘prez.’ These meals are seriously no joke – People Magazine recently voted Firehouse Deli as “Best Sandwich in CT.” If this isn’t enough to make you go, I’m not sure what is.

Maybe you have a strict diet! Firehouse also provides a list of healthier options too, such as their popular salad bar. Due to COVID-19, it is not currently open; however, you can still order a custom-picked salad. The deli also has fresh daily specials, which you can ask about during your visit.

Although what’s even better about this location is while they accept Visa, MasterCard, Discover Card and cash, they actually allow Fairfield University students to pay with StagBucks as well! There is no amount limit set when using your school-issued card; just make sure you have enough in your account. Continually, the deli is only a few steps away from the Stag Bus stop on Post Road, so it is extremely convenient for all students to visit.

In front of the store sits a handful of brown picnic tables, where you can enjoy your meal. If it is a nice day, I totally recommend dining out and soaking up the good weather. But, if the chairs are filled due to the large crowds, there is also a beautiful public park across the street where you can relax. This area is also known as the Sherman Green Lot.

Although, if I were you, I would even suggest taking a three-minute drive down to the beach and eating there instead. I love to hear the waves crashing and feel the sand in my feet during the day, as it truly releases any built-up stress.

Firehouse Deli is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Grab your group of friends and head over quickly; I guarantee you won’t regret it!