Inkwell Spotlight: December Alyssa Vigorito February 21, 2018 I stand at winter's edge and plead for sun; New England days of wintry light conceal what warmth was present—now just slim to none. The clouds do swell and all the lakes congeal, cadet blue-sky that brings me no appeal. The coldest winds of December relay a sense of despondence that's not ideal. I perch on winter's edge like birds of prey and use my beak to plead for beaming warmth of day