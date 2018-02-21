I stand at winter’s edge and plead for sun;
New England days of wintry light conceal
what warmth was present—now just slim to none.
The clouds do swell and all the lakes congeal,
cadet blue-sky that brings me no appeal.
The coldest winds of December relay
a sense of despondence that’s not ideal.
I perch on winter’s edge like birds of prey
and use my beak to plead for beaming warmth of day

