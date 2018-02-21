I stand at winter’s edge and plead for sun;

New England days of wintry light conceal

what warmth was present—now just slim to none.

The clouds do swell and all the lakes congeal,

cadet blue-sky that brings me no appeal.

The coldest winds of December relay

a sense of despondence that’s not ideal.

I perch on winter’s edge like birds of prey

and use my beak to plead for beaming warmth of day