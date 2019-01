Inkwell Spotlight: You and I, Me

Inkwell Spotlight: You and I, Me

You and I

I gave everything

but realized I had nothing

I tried to take it back

but was not allowed to

You finally gave

but it’s a burning barren emptiness

You wanted repayment

but only saw one reflection

I kept holding onto nothing

but finally I let that nothing go

Me

There is beauty in the world yet

where my greed for adventure drives all I can get

it fills me with an unquenchable thirst for life

as I move on from all my afflicted strife

to conquer my own unknown