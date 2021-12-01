On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Inter-Residential Housing Association will be hosting a charity dodgeball event to support Charlie Capalbo of Fairfield University’s class of 2022 in his fight against cancer. Students can form a team of six members and sign up on the IMLeagues website as soon as possible, though you do have until Dec. 4.

Part of the sign-up will include an entry fee from each player; however, there is no dollar amount that participants must contribute. IRHA only asks students to donate what they can and all money will go to the Capalbo Strong Foundation, as there is no minimum or maximum donation one can give. Payment methods consist of Venmo or cash only.

Peter G will also DJ throughout the event which will be located in the Rec Plex Field House from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The winning team will collect a grand prize of $600 in gift cards! Make sure you take part in this amazing fundraising event to support a fellow Stag.

