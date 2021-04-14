As the weather warms and windows are flung open, the desire to do something other than click “I’m still watching” on Netflix rings throughout campus. But, with social distancing requirements still in place, the options on what actually to do with this beautiful season are incredibly limited.

Luckily for students, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Westport, Conn. just announced a new “Music at MoCA Concert Series.”

From April to October 2021, they’ll be holding a variety of outdoor concerts of thirteen jazz, pop and classical artists. You can bring friends, grab some lawn chairs, pop over to grab some food at the food trucks, drinks for purchase (alcoholic drinks only for 21+) and listen to some amazing music!

You might not have heard of the MoCA Westport. I probably wouldn’t have if it wasn’t for my Art History degree and a few months of interning there before the world shut down in the Spring of 2020. But, it’s just ten minutes from campus, or 20 if you just want to drive straight on Post Road for a while until you hit the Starbucks on the water. They’re a small museum, with just two big rooms to hold all the art, but sat in Martha Stewart’s old recording studio, they have a huge outdoor space.

This wide-open space helps with social distancing requirements, and part of what makes the concert series so appealing.

“Our spacious outdoor grounds allow us to share these talented performers with the public in a safe and beautiful setting. We look forward to bringing the community together once again to experience these exciting performances” said Ruth Mannes, Executive Director of MoCA Westport.

She added, “You don’t need to be an expert on any type of music to enjoy the complete series of concerts. We encourage people to try something new — every single one of these performances is going to be stellar.”

Students can purchase a variety of Concert Series ticket packages including the Music at MoCA Season Pass (all 13 concerts), a Jazz Package (four concerts), a Pop Package (five concerts) and a Classical Package (four concerts). Tickets for each concert can also be purchased on an individual basis on MoCA Westport’s website (mocawestport.org) or by calling the Museum at (203) 222-7070.

If interested in just attending one or two concerts, Leslie Lasala, Director of Communications and Marketing of MoCA Westport stated that the pop series might be especially appealing for college-age students. She went on to say that, “These concerts will be particularly energetic and fun” and will feature award-winning performers like Matt Nakoa (April 30) and the high octane rock of siblings Jocelyn and Chris (June 11).

Further, for the upcoming Matt Nakoa concert, students can use the code STUDENTMUSIC to receive a 50 percent off discount on student tickets.

If you’re interested in seeing the art within the museum before the performances, a viewing of the collection is complementary to concert attendees. Lasala tells me that, “Through June 13, gallery visitors will experience Smash, an exhibition exclusively dedicated to the videos of contemporary artist Marilyn Minter, including a never-before-seen AMC Pacer automobile featuring one of her videos.”

Then From June 24 to August 21, 2021, the Summer Group Show will open. This exhibition features a diverse range of artists juried and curated by Max Teicher and Emily White, of the Gagosian Gallery in New York, NY.

Lasala finishes by saying that, “Our Music at MoCA Concert Series is a unique opportunity to see award-winning artists, just one town over.”

If you want to learn more about the series or purchase tickets, visit their website at: mocawestport.org/concert-series.