I’m always looking for new meals that are quick, easy and tasty; which is why when I saw a Trader Joe’s flatbread pizza recipe trending, I knew I had to try it.

The dinner calls for a multitude of ingredients, but it’s enough to make four fulfilling servings and leaves some leftovers to make other meals out of. Talk about the best of both worlds!

Ingredients found at Trader Joe’s:

Pizza Crust Flatbread

Garlic Spread

Pesto Rosso

Mozzarella

Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Prosciutto

Salami

Arugula

Olive Oil

Balsamic glaze

Hot Honey

Directions:

One half of a single pizza crust is more than enough to fill you up. Cut a flatbread in half and slather it with a layer of the garlic spread and pesto rosso sauce. Add mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, prosciutto and salami. Once your oven is preheated to 400 degrees, put your pizza in for eight minutes. Then, top your flatbread with arugula tossed in olive oil. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and hot honey. Enjoy!

The best thing about making your own dish is that you get to customize it! I’m not the biggest fan of sundried tomatoes or balsamic so I pushed those to the side and saved a couple of dollars in the process.

I was kind of skeptical about the recipe going into it—especially with trends that flopped like the tomato feta pasta—it just seemed like there would be too many flavor combinations. To my surprise, however, it actually works so well together! The honey paired with the cured meat in addition to the sauces and nutty arugula turns into a perfect blend I would not have thought to try otherwise.

I got around four meals out of this dish and ate them all this week. Will I be returning to Trader Joe’s to make it again sometime soon? Absolutely! I definitely recommend you do the same as this is a super simple and balanced dish.