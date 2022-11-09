I love any recipe that includes pumpkins (especially sweets), and as autumn starts to die down and Thanksgiving rounds the corner, I was reminded how we should savor the final moments and indulge in everything this flavor has to offer. While it’s such a distinct taste, it’s also so universal! You can make just about anything with pumpkins, making my top 10 recipes a little difficult to pick out, but loaded nevertheless.

An easy and obvious pick is pumpkin bread, as my mom has filled this craving every year since childhood with her brilliant recipe. Although she normally puts raisins in her moist loaf, I am not mad whenever I try other renditions with nuts or chocolate chips. You can eat a slice of pumpkin bread for breakfast, lunch or dessert – it’s just that magical!

Another staple for the pumpkin recipe family is pumpkin pie. Its nostalgic and simple crust, filling and whipped cream routine never disappoints. However, some ways that you can spice up this usual Thanksgiving dessert is trying to turn them into bars, cheesecakes, cobblers or cups.

Similar to butternut squash soup, pumpkin soup brings a cozy and warm feeling, one that would be perfected as you curl up with a cozy blanket. Top it with a swirl of heavy cream and some seeds and you’re all set!

In my opinion, there is nothing better than a warm chocolate chip cookie, but if it’s autumn, I am not shy about adding some pumpkin puree to honor the season. I’ve seen on Pinterest and other social media sites how you can also double these treats as ice cream sandwiches by putting a scoop of vanilla or pumpkin ice cream in between two cookies – which I’ve got to try for myself because it sounds delicious!

Pumpkin ravioli is a dish powerful enough to make your mouth water just at the smell. The nutmeg and brown sugar just pair so well with the puree and dough. There are other savory pumpkin dinners such as alfredo and carbonara, but the most unique I think is pumpkin gnocchi. I can’t begin to imagine the fulfillment I would feel if I got to make a homemade version.

Rather than resort to Dunkin Donuts or Starbucks to fulfill your pumpkin spiced latte craving, I challenge you to try and make it at home. It might be easier and cheaper than you think! All you need are seven ingredients: milk, pumpkin puree, sugar, pumpkin pie spices, vanilla, pumpkin spice milk and coffee. As an optional flare, whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon would work wonderfully.

Pumpkin Breakfast

I couldn’t choose just one breakfast item, because how could you pick pumpkin-flavored pancakes over pumpkin waffles? There’s also pumpkin french toast, muffins and cinnamon rolls … talk about a food coma! I think any of these spiced items would make a fabulous start to any fall day.

A healthy rendition of a pumpkin-flavored dish can be hummus. You can pair it with chopped carrots, celery, peppers and cucumbers or even crunchy pita chips, which is something I prefer. I have no doubts this would be the best item to bring to any get-together or snack to make at the beginning of the week to have throughout the next few days.

Two soft, spiced mini cakes between a dollop of cream – what is better than that? Pumpkin whoopie pies can be made in a multitude of ways as you can choose vanilla, cinnamon, chocolate or hazelnut as the filling. However, I think cinnamon would embody the fall season the best.

Brownies are probably one of the best desserts to exist, and pairing that with a pumpkin puree in between, may just make it the winner. I mean, can you think of a better flavor combo? If you haven’t tried these before, I highly recommend that you spare 50 minutes and bake these sweet treats.

You can make just about anything with pumpkin; name it and I can bet that a delicious recipe is out there for it. And if not, go ahead and attempt to create it on your own! Whatever it is, the fall season is close to an end, so make sure to find your golden dish for next year.

