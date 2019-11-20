Look, I get it– dessert at Thanksgiving is sacred. My mom makes the same pumpkin pie every year, and every year, it’s completely gone by the end of the night. But sometimes, change is good. If your family is willing to allow another kind of dessert at Thanksgiving, it should definitely be this apple cranberry crumble pie.

Does this recipe include a homemade crust? No. Maybe your family makes their crust from scratch but with how hectic Thanksgiving is, I don’t think you have to bother. There’s some pretty tasty premade pie crusts out there, and although homemade crusts are usually better, the premade ones, like Pillsbury’s refrigerated pie crust, do the job very well.

Filling:

3 Granny Smith apples

1 ½ cups cranberries

1/2 cup sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon orange zest

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

Pinch of salt

Topping:

¼ cup of butter

⅓ cup of brown sugar

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (or a few pinches of cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice)

½ cup flour

½ cup chopped pecans

Heat oven the 375 degree Fahrenheit. Stir all the filling ingredients together in a large bowl. Roll out premade pie dough into a pie dish and fill with pie filling.

Stir together flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt in a bowl. Crumble butter in with your hands until mixture resembles crumbled sand. Stir in pecans. Chill until ready to use. Sprinkle crumble on top of pie and bake for 45 minutes or until apples are tender and topping is browned.

Let the pie rest for at least 15 minutes before cutting into it. Enjoy!