In the wise words of “Gilmore Girls’” Taylor Doose, “Breath in folks. Smells like fall.” The start of the fall season means new shows and movies to binge! Here is a list of a couple of my favorites that I think are worth a watch.

Gilmore Girls

“Gilmore Girls” is undoubtedly the most talked about fall show, so I had to mention it. I’m sure a lot of people have seen the show, but even if it’s your 10th rewatch, “Gilmore Girls” will consistently deliver the cozy, autumn vibes. For those who haven’t seen it, the show follows a mother-daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory as they navigate through life, relationships, small-town drama and more. “Gilmore Girls” is the perfect show to binge-watch all weekend long, or even have on in the background.

Shelter

“Shelter” is a new thriller, mystery show on Prime Video and it’s sure to get you in a spooky mood. Based on the YA book series, the story follows Mickey Bolitar, who is struggling to come to terms with the death of his father in a road accident. He begins a new life, living with his aunt, but mystery and death follow him as he deals with a missing person’s case, a creepy old neighbor and a decade-long drama following his father. “Shelter” is full of crazy plot twists and jam-packed storylines, perfect for any fans of “Stranger Things”.

Knives Out

“Knives Out” is perfect for you if you’re looking for a classic whodunit that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It takes the typical murder mystery trope but adds a modern spin to it. Director Rian Johnson masterfully weaves suspense, dark humor, incredible dialogue and intense sound, making it a perfect watch from start to finish. The cast is completely stacked, with fan favorites including Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis. If you give this movie a try and love it, guess what, there’s a sequel!

You’ve Got Mail

Don’t you just love New York in the fall? “You’ve Got Mail” is a late 90’s rom-com at its finest. Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks play opposite in this classic movie about two bookstore owners falling in love online, while simultaneously hating each other in real life. It’s the perfect enemies-to-lovers trope set that gives you all the New York autumn feels. If romcoms are your thing, I highly recommend adding this one to your list.

So, curl up with a warm blanket, grab a slice of pumpkin pie and get in the autumnal mood with these fall favorites. Whether you enjoy an engrossing thriller or a sweet romance, there is something for everyone to enjoy this season.