After months of anticipation, Disney has finally released their streaming service Disney+, with a slew of classic fan favorites and new original content behind it. Although the service might not boast as much content as other platforms and was swamped with technical malfunctions on launch day, Disney+ is impressive nonetheless and a must-have for fans of the company and its major intellectual properties.

At its core, Disney+ is everything it was promised to be and more. One of the most noticeable aspects users will find when they first create their account is how clean and sleek the interface is compared to other platforms. Disney+ takes the best elements of other streaming interfaces and combines them together, making content accessible and easy to navigate.

Disney+ is also unique in the sense that it breaks down its content by its different IPs. The initial feeling of satisfaction seeing most of the episodic “Star Wars” films and “Marvel Cinematic Universe Films” finally together in one place is beyond words and an impressive feat to say the least. From exclusive behind-the-scenes content to even the different profile icons available from different series, Disney+ truly feels like a culmination of decades of work brought “home.”

The new streaming service also comes with a host of other impressive features, such as offline downloading, the ability for multiple profiles to stream simultaneously and even 4K High Dynamic Range on select shows and movies. Undeniably though, Disney+ shines first and foremost with its wide array of animated and live-action content.

Even with the disadvantage of entering the streaming world late in the game, Disney+ is able to boast an impressive library of content at launch. From “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to “Moana,” Disney+ truly spans across decades of classics and has nearly everything fans can dream of with additional new original shows and movies as well.

Stealing the spotlight of Disney+ exclusives is the new Star Wars spin-off show “The Mandalorian,” which marks an exciting return to form for the series. Especially in the midst of a divided fan-base, the first episode of the show (helmed by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau) was a thrilling and promising new start for the entirety of the franchise moving forward.

Other notable exclusive content available at launch included a live-action “Lady and the Tramp” remake, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” and “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.” “The Imagineering Story” is also another new standout series on the platform that delves into the history of Disney theme parks around the world and the imagineers behind them.

Although these originals are for the most part worth the price of admission, it is worth noting that Disney+ releases new episodes of shows weekly rather than all at once like other services. This can be a little off-putting at first, especially since many of these shows have the potential to be binge-worthy, but it does give viewers a reason to keep checking back every week.

Disney+ also certainly continues the company’s tradition of having a more family-oriented appeal, meaning adults and more mature audiences may struggle to find content that interests them on the platform. Apart from a few interesting documentaries, content on the platform specifically aimed at older audiences is few and far between.

While not quite up to par with other platforms as of now, Disney+ certainly has the potential to become the new king of streaming services. Backed by interesting content and classic-Disney charm, Disney+ will undoubtedly give other companies such as Netflix a run for their money after building up a larger library in the near future.