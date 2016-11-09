Fashionably Fairfield by Nicole Funaro Nicole Funaro November 9, 2016 Sophomore James O’Day shows off his outfit of the day. Nicole Funari/The Mirror The Stylish Stag Sophomore James O’Day Accounting Major and Mathematics Minor How did you put your outfit together this morning? I decided that since I have a test today, I kind of wanted the ‘look good, feel good’ type of thing. So I put on the sweater and the jeans, and then I decided that it was kind of chilly, so I wore the vest, too. Where did you get the pieces you are wearing? It’s all from J.Crew. Where do you tend to shop? I usually shop at J.Crew, American Eagle and Ralph Lauren. Do you have a particular favorite? I really like American Eagle a lot, but J.Crew, too. I just feel like they have a lot of stuff that’s in and they change it up a lot, too. How would you define your style? I kind of like to say I’m preppy, but at the same time, I try to do newer things, so trendy, too, sometimes. Do you have any person you look up to in terms of style or do you do your own thing? I do my own thing, but if I see something online that I think is cool, I try to mimic that sometimes. Where do you look for fashion inspiration online? I look at Instagram or Twitter. Any particular person or account? I like to look at Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) a lot. I think he’s really fashionable. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Connect with: Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website