The Stylish Stag

Sophomore James O’Day

Accounting Major and Mathematics Minor

How did you put your outfit together this morning?

I decided that since I have a test today, I kind of wanted the ‘look good, feel good’ type of thing. So I put on the sweater and the jeans, and then I decided that it was kind of chilly, so I wore the vest, too.

Where did you get the pieces you are wearing?

It’s all from J.Crew.

Where do you tend to shop?

I usually shop at J.Crew, American Eagle and Ralph Lauren.

Do you have a particular favorite?

I really like American Eagle a lot, but J.Crew, too. I just feel like they have a lot of stuff that’s in and they change it up a lot, too.

How would you define your style?

I kind of like to say I’m preppy, but at the same time, I try to do newer things, so trendy, too, sometimes.

Do you have any person you look up to in terms of style or do you do your own thing?

I do my own thing, but if I see something online that I think is cool, I try to mimic that sometimes.

Where do you look for fashion inspiration online?

I look at Instagram or Twitter.

Any particular person or account?

I like to look at Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) a lot. I think he’s really fashionable.