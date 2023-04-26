Fairfield’s campus is now home to three coffee locations—Dunkin, Starbucks and Peet’s Coffee! So the big question arises: Which location is host to the best cup of coffee? And while each coffee spot is great in its own way, I am going to list out some of the perks of each location as well as list out some of my favorite drinks from each spot to determine which is my personal favorite.

Starbucks:

I’ll start with Starbucks as it is the closest to my home in Barnyard Manor and quite frequently becomes a pit stop on my way to class, the library, etc. One thing I love about the Starbucks on campus is that you can get food and drinks for a meal swipe if you have a meal plan.

As a senior, I have a partial meal plan, and love that I can stop into Starbucks to grab a coffee or some food before class, without completely depleting my dining dollars. Students can either get a drink for a meal swipe or if they choose to get food, they can get a tall coffee included with the meal swipe. Either way, it has saved me a lot of money so far this semester.

The one downside to the Starbucks on campus is its size. Located in the Dolan School of Business, it is convenient for students who take classes in that building. However, it is quite small and can often get crowded when the line gets long. For me, it is definitely more of a grab-and-go location as there is no seating in the Starbucks itself.

Peet’s:

Peet’s Coffee is Fairfield’s newest coffee spot and is located at the front of the DiMenna Nyselius Library, where there used to be a Dunkin’. Having been there quite a few times now, I am definitely a fan! I will admit that the coffee is not my favorite, however, I love the iced tea lemonade that is served.

The location is extremely convenient for those who are planning to spend hours in the library studying. I, myself, have stopped in to grab some caffeine in the middle of a long study session. Like Starbucks, students can use their meal swipes to get coffee, which is a plus!

Dunkin’:

When I first came to Fairfield as a freshman in 2020, Dunkin’ was the only coffee spot on campus, with one location in the Barone Campus Center and one in the library. Now, the only one that remains is in the BCC, and it still remains a constant stop for me. Whether I am leaving The Tully and am on my way to class, or planning to sit and study in the Mezz, Dunkin’ never disappoints.

One thing that is so great about Dunkin’ is its central location. In the BCC, it is convenient for just about everyone on campus. You can grab a drink, sit with friends, take it to the Mezz for a study session or bring it with you on your way to class. And as the Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher is one of my favorite drinks, Dunkin’ wins some extra points from me. Students can also get just about any coffee flavor, iced teas, hot chocolate, bagels, breakfast sandwiches, muffins and, of course, doughnuts. And the hashbrowns are a favorite Saturday morning treat for me and my friends.

After careful consideration, I would have to say that Dunkin’ remains my favorite coffee spot. Though I would probably say that Starbucks is my favorite in terms of the quality of coffee, and though I have recently taken a liking to Peet’s, I can never go wrong with Dunkin’!