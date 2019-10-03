Recipe for Tangy Apple Salsa
Fall is upon us, which means many things – Halloween, pumpkin carving and apple picking. Since many of us are going to be apple picking in the first weeks of fall, here is a tangy apple salsa recipe that you can make and share with your friends!
Tangy Apple Salsa
Ingredients:
3 apples (preferably Granny Smith)
1/2 red onion
1 jalapeño
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 lime (or lime juice)
1/4 teaspoon sugar
salt & pepper
A dash of cayenne seasoning (optional)
Directions:
- Peel the skins of the apples and use a knife to dice them, put aside
- Dice the onion and seed and dice the jalapeño, put aside
- Mix the diced apples, onion and jalapeño in a bowl with olive oil, salt and pepper, a dash of cayenne, sugar and a splash of lime juice
- Serve with tortilla chips and enjoy!
