Recipe for Tangy Apple Salsa

 

Fall is upon us, which means many things – Halloween, pumpkin carving and apple picking. Since many of us are going to be apple picking in the first weeks of fall, here is a tangy apple salsa recipe that you can make and share with your friends!

 

Tangy Apple Salsa

 

Ingredients:

3 apples (preferably Granny Smith)

1/2 red onion

1 jalapeño

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 lime (or lime juice)

1/4 teaspoon sugar

salt & pepper

A dash of cayenne seasoning (optional)

 

Directions:

  1. Peel the skins of the apples and use a knife to dice them, put aside
  2. Dice the onion and seed and dice the jalapeño, put aside
  3. Mix the diced apples, onion and jalapeño in a bowl with olive oil, salt and pepper, a dash of cayenne, sugar and a splash of lime juice
  4. Serve with tortilla chips and enjoy!

