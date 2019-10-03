Recipe for Tangy Apple Salsa

Fall is upon us, which means many things – Halloween, pumpkin carving and apple picking. Since many of us are going to be apple picking in the first weeks of fall, here is a tangy apple salsa recipe that you can make and share with your friends!

Tangy Apple Salsa

Ingredients:

3 apples (preferably Granny Smith)

1/2 red onion

1 jalapeño

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 lime (or lime juice)

1/4 teaspoon sugar

salt & pepper

A dash of cayenne seasoning (optional)

Directions: