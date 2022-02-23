In celebration of National Banana Bread Day, I will be sharing my very esteemed award-winning banana bread recipe. During the pandemic, I started exchanging recipes for different dishes and desserts with my close friend, Vinny Gadioma. He gave me the banana bread recipe in exchange for my honey cornbread (but that’s a recipe for another day).

I made the loaf Vinny’s way the first time, but I did not love the texture so the second time around, I made a few tweaks and I struck gold. Since then, I’ve made one or two adjustments to the recipe, but it has that unreplicable one-of-a-kind taste that all of my friends and other taste testers who have tried the bread have come to know and love.

Without further delays here’s the recipe;

In a bowl:

Mash 4-5 overripe (Spotted) bananas to a gooey thickness

Pour 1 stick of melted unsalted butter into the mash;

Add:

½ cup white sugar

½ cup brown sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp almond extract

2 tsp cinnamon

2 cups all-purpose flour or ( ½ cup almond flour and 1½ cup all-purpose for a buttery

flavor)

3 eggs

2 tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

Mix Until brown and homogenous

Add ½ cup of milk chocolate chips

Mix and Transfer to buttered up bread pan:

Sprinkle with additional nuts (I prefer whole almonds)

Fill just above halfway of the bread pan

Bake at 350 degrees for 60 minutes

If you want to mix things up you could replace the milk chocolate chips with macadamia nuts and top with dark chocolate chips instead- it gives the bread a different texture but is equally delicious. It goes well with a nice iced coffee or tea.

It takes about 15 minutes to mix the batter and preheat the oven and then an hour to bake, so definitely take some time to try the recipe and if you do, send pictures of the finished product either to the Mirror Instagram (@fairfieldmirror) or email me at tobenna.ugwu@student.fairfield.edu. Happy Baking!!

