Picture this: you just got out of your final class of the day, worn down from the toilsome hours of learning. Even worse, you have a long night of studying ahead of you, so you can’t quit just yet. Some time passes, and your stomach begins to rumble. Whoops, it’s already nine at night. The Tully and the Stag Snack Bar are closed and you are left with few options! What should you do?

Luckily, good food is only a few taps away on Uber Eats or DoorDash. Basically, any restaurant you can imagine will pick up your food for you and deliver it right to your residence hall.

During especially busy days chipping away at my laundry and list of homework, I’ve caught myself up in this rut many times. Like everyone, I have my go-to picks for the best places to secure some good grub.

McDonald’s

I had to start off with the classic fast-food pick. If you haven’t thought about sinking your teeth into a massive Big Mac at midnight, you’re kidding yourself. I’d like to offer a pro tip to fellow Stags who aren’t as experienced in the McD’s game: treat yourself to a McFlurry; an Oreo one at that. If you like soft-serve ice cream, this item will give you the sugary kick you need to keep pushing forward.

2. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

This one is a personal favorite of mine. Their new crispy chicken nuggets are one of the best in the game, however, they revolutionized the crispy chicken sandwich and are now giving the mighty Chick-Fil-A a run for their money. Their perfectly seasoned chicken is no joke, and this specific restaurant is open until midnight. What’s not to love about that Southern hospitality?

3. Mecha Noodle Bar

I should preface by saying that this specific option closes at 10:00 p.m., so you might be cutting it a bit close. The food you get, however, is worth it; the finest Pan-Asian food in Fairfield can be found right here. The dine-in experience is extremely unique, but when you are in a pinch to grab some flavorful food, their ramen is a top-tier option. To quench your thirst, I urge you to get some boba with your order.

4. Howling Hot Chicken

This summer, when my friends and I were stuck with no idea what to eat, Howling Hot Chicken was the first option that came to mind. Located in Bridgeport, Conn. right between my hometown of Trumbull, Conn. and Fairfield University, my cravings for that amazing spice have barely skipped a beat while living on campus. This restaurant offers some of the best sandwiches and fries I’ve ever had. If you’re up for a challenge, get together with some friends and attempt to take down the “reaper” spice level; you’re bound for a good time.

5. Garden Catering

I feel like I would be doing my fellow classmates a disservice if I did not include one of my all-time favorites. Garden Catering on Black Rock Turnpike is undeniably the greatest late-night snack in Fairfield, with their amazing chicken nuggets and their incredible selection of dipping sauces. But the biggest perk of all is how late they are open, with their kitchen running until 1:30 a.m. So, regardless of the situation, you are guaranteed Fairfield’s finest even until much later hours of the night.

If you’ve found yourself in a similar situation to the one I described above, you may want to consider downloading apps like Uber Eats or DoorDash. Obviously, there are many more restaurants in Fairfield and beyond that can satisfy your hunger, so feel free to experiment with other options that I did not mention!

1,080 total views, 118 views today