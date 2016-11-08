Well, Stags, the day is finally here. It’s time to choose who will lead our country for the next four years. Whether you’re super confident with how the results will come out (please, tell me your ways) or you’ve been dreading this day for months (join the club), hitting the polls definitely calls for treating yo’ self the rest of the day. Here’s where you can find the best Election Day deals in and around the Fairfield area — but remember, you have to vote first! (You should be voting regardless, but that’s another story…)

BurgerFi

With your “I Voted” sticker, a Conflicted Burger will cost you only $5.

Chuck E. Cheese

I know this one might seem a little out there because most of us haven’t been to Chuck E. Cheese since our seventh birthday parties, but if you tell the cashier you voted today, you’re eligible to receive a free personal pizza with any other pizza purchase. How can you resist free pizza?

Great American Cookies

Anyone with an “I Voted” sticker will get a free cookie all day long.

Krispy Kreme

Flash your “I Voted” sticker at this chain to score a free doughnut today. There is literally nothing more enticing than a free doughnut, so VOTE.

Uber

First time users who use the code “VOTE TODAY” will get 20% off their ride today. Additionally, Uber drivers will help passengers find their closest voting location.

7-Eleven

Download the 7-Eleven mobile app and hit up participating locations to get a cup of coffee for only $1. You’ll need that extra fuel to make it through the rest of the day.

I hope that’s enough incentive to get y’all out there to the polls. Happy voting!

