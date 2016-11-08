Here’s Where To Score The Best Election Day Deals

Well, Stags, the day is finally here. It’s time to choose who will lead our country for the next four years. Whether you’re super confident with how the results will come out (please, tell me your ways) or you’ve been dreading this day for months (join the club), hitting the polls definitely calls for treating yo’ self the rest of the day. Here’s where you can find the best Election Day deals in and around the Fairfield area — but remember, you have to vote first! (You should be voting regardless, but that’s another story…)

With your “I Voted” sticker, a Conflicted Burger will cost you only $5.

Come in on Election Day for a FREE personal size Pepperoni pizza with the purchase of any #pizza: https://t.co/xIsZdElTpJ #MyPizzaVote pic.twitter.com/5Ysl1F4Xbt — Chuck E. Cheese's (@ChuckECheeses) November 3, 2016

I know this one might seem a little out there because most of us haven’t been to Chuck E. Cheese since our seventh birthday parties, but if you tell the cashier you voted today, you’re eligible to receive a free personal pizza with any other pizza purchase. How can you resist free pizza?

ELECTION DAY OFFER: #GoVote. Wear your sticker. Stop by a participating GAC location. Get a FREE Regular 🍪! #Election2016 #Vote2016 pic.twitter.com/R1jHP0LWRy — GreatAmericanCookies (@Gr8AmCookies) November 8, 2016

Anyone with an “I Voted” sticker will get a free cookie all day long.

Come in to Krispy Kreme today 11/8 and get a free doughnut! #ElectionDay

Check for participating locations at https://t.co/T8aAWIvRUm pic.twitter.com/daJCtCRWPV — krispykreme (@krispykreme) November 8, 2016

Flash your “I Voted” sticker at this chain to score a free doughnut today. There is literally nothing more enticing than a free doughnut, so VOTE.

Every vote counts, so make sure to cast yours. With @Google, we're making it easy to find your polling place. https://t.co/DaFvMG58CD pic.twitter.com/segBstKgvc — Uber (@Uber) November 6, 2016

First time users who use the code “VOTE TODAY” will get 20% off their ride today. Additionally, Uber drivers will help passengers find their closest voting location.

It’s Election Day! Grab a FREE hot coffee in any size cup TODAY ONLY with the 7-Eleven app. #7Election 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dL28OaKOwc — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) November 8, 2016

Download the 7-Eleven mobile app and hit up participating locations to get a cup of coffee for only $1. You’ll need that extra fuel to make it through the rest of the day.

I hope that’s enough incentive to get y’all out there to the polls. Happy voting!

