The holidays are the perfect time to stuff your face with all sorts of sweets, but arguably the most integral to the holiday season is cookies. I’m sure even if you don’t participate in cookie swaps, you know someone who’s baking more than two types of cookies this year. With all the different holiday cookies going around, it seems like there’s no way your cookies will stand out on the dessert table, but don’t worry. Here’s a few ways to assert yourself as the master baker in your house for the holidays.

Say Goodbye to Sugar Cookies

Everyone makes gingerbread and butter cookies for the holidays, and honestly, I know they’re classic, but there’s so many good holiday flavors. It just doesn’t make sense to eat tons of the same type of cookie when there’s so many options available. Try making a batch of chocolate orange cookies or cooling peppermint cookies to switch things up. Usually I’m not a big fan of biscotti, but having homemade cranberry almond biscotti at the dessert table might just change my mind. Get your tastebuds excited for some new things to try, and don’t be afraid to try something new this holiday season.

Decorations are Key

Look, I get it. You have a gingerbread cookie recipe that’s been in your family for generations, and there’s no way it’ll be the holiday season without it. But that doesn’t mean you have to keep the classic shape and icing decorations you’ve done since your great grandmother was making them. Change it up! Buy a new set of cookie cutters–maybe try out Star Wars ones to celebrate “The Rise of the Skywalker” coming out or show your love for Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian” by making a tray of deliciously adorable cookies using a custom cookie cutter. Of course, you don’t have to make your holiday Star Wars themed, but why not?

Icing and toppings can also make your cookies stand out on a tray. Don’t just stick to plain white glaze when you can toss a few drops of food coloring in and really make a statement. You can stick to classic holiday colors to keep it simple, or you can go really out of the box. Try something super creative like tie-dye cookies and get some younger family members involved.