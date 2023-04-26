With Thanksgiving behind us and Christmas rolling in, the holiday shopping begins! This is the chance to spruce up your winter wardrobe with holiday sales. Dressing for this winter season can be daunting, but I assure you that there are plenty of ways to style the season. The best way to do this is to invest in good quality staple clothing items; this makes it easy to create various outfits with the same clothing pieces! Here are my go-to staple items that get me through the winter season:

Knee-High Heeled Boots

Having a pair of quality knee-high boots is a must for the fall/winter season. They can be paired with almost anything and make you look sophisticated in the simplest of outfits. I tend to pair these boots with stockings and a skirt for a classy look (perfect for the holidays!). If you want to make it more casual, you could wear them with jeans and only showcase the heel. Steve Madden is a great place to begin your boot-shopping journey!

Long-sleeved Bodysuit

While it may seem simple, having a couple of long-sleeved bodysuits will make your life so much easier. Keeping it neutral with colors such as black, white and brown, you dress this outfit up or down. A bodysuit, jeans and a leather jacket is the perfect date night outfit that can be thrown together in minutes. For a fancier look, pair a bodysuit with a skirt, tights, boots and a blazer. This is another great holiday outfit that will have compliments rolling in! Although on the pricier side, Aritzia has great quality bodysuits that will have you wanting every color.

Oversized Sweater

A chic and cozy sweater is your next staple piece for the winter. Once again sticking to neutral colors, having the perfect sweater can go a long way. It can be hard to find a sweater that’s not itchy and bulky, so I suggest shopping in-store for this piece. Paired with leggings and UGGs is the classic cozy winter outfit, either to see friends or just to hang out in. If you want to spruce it up, pair your sweater with stockings, boots and a slip dress underneath. This will leave you feeling comfy while tasteful. Free People is a great company if you want to invest in a sweater—my purchases from there last forever!

Trench Coat

The next item essential to your winter wardrobe is a stylish trench coat. This is the perfect winter coat to wear on the daily. For a casual look, you can wear this with a matching hoodie and sweatpants set topped off with a pair of sneakers or UGGs. To dress it up, dig out any black dress, a pair of tights and heels for the perfect chic outfit. This is perfect for a night at the ballet or a dinner date. These coats are definitely a pricey investment but will stand the test of time. Macy’s and Nordstrom tend to have great coats that people love.

The Essential Hat and Scarf

The hat and scarf combo may be the most essential of all the pieces. Though you can be stylish in the winter, staying warm is a necessity. A cozy scarf and hat will go a long way when you’re spending a day in NYC visiting the Christmas markets! My choice is a white or cream combo to help pair with any outfit choice. Amazon has hundreds of styles to choose from for lower prices. If you want to invest in a more expensive combo, Anthropologie is the place to go.

These five winter wardrobe essentials are timeless and guaranteed to spiff up your closet. I have splurged a little on each of these and I can say it’s worth it! Having staple pieces is the best way to become a fashion connoisseur. Stay warm and get to shopping!