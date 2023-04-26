Last year I shared the 10 best pumpkin-inspired recipes for the fall season, which included pumpkin bread, pie, soup, cookies, ravioli, lattes, breakfast items, hummus, whoopie pies and brownies. So now, it only feels right that I compile a list of 10 more unique and delicious ideas as we are in the middle of a beautiful autumn right now!

A thick seasonal sauce could be used in either pasta or gnocchi dishes with ease. In addition to throwing in some protein such as meatballs, chicken, shrimp or guanciale (carbonara style), adding nutrients such as spinach, tomatoes or asparagus would label this meal as the epitome of tasty flavor and balance.

A comfort meal for so many people is macaroni and cheese, which of course is no surprise. However, most people forget that this staple warm and filling dinner can be altered to something other than the ordinary.

One social media creator on TikTok, Thomas Straker, has a series called “All Things Butter,” where he makes and rates a different flavor of butter in each video. And yet, in 21 episodes, Straker still hasn’t shared a pumpkin butter recipe—why not?! Pumpkin butter would pair perfectly with sourdough or pumpernickel loaves, and it’s a combination I would love to snack on.

I saw these rolls on Pinterest and my mouth immediately watered! Topped with pumpkin seeds and sugar, these fluffy pillows could be the perfect addition to any dinner you eat this season. Dip it in your new tasty sauce or slather it with butter—original or cinnamon sugar.

Have you ever tried pumpkin french fries? While I’m not sure this side dish might go with many dinners, it could be a different and fun alternative to the sweet potato or original fries you may choose to eat with your usual burger.

Name a better seasonal dessert. Pumpkin ice cream is one of the most delicious treats you could indulge in after a long day. For those of you who are dairy-free like me, you can easily substitute the milk and cream for oat or coconut-based products—Trader Joe’s has a lovely Pumpkin Oat Beverage you can use for extra flavoring.

Specifically pumpkin cinnamon sugar donuts because what other flavor combinations work in such unison? A nice warm donut can either be a good way to start or end your day, or both—I’m not judging!

I love coffee cake and yet never thought to spice it up by adding a fall flavor like pumpkin. With the brown sugar and cinnamon crust topping, it seems like a crime not to have this dessert readily available all year round but at least it’s gracing us with its deliciousness this season!

A yummy spiced pudding can prove to be just as light as it is refreshing. With hints of cinnamon or nutmeg (optional) and simple preparation, this ought to be one of the best fall snacks to brighten up your day.

This may be the holy grail of sweet treats … or stomach aches. These small bars are just enough to give you the stunning taste of fall while also satisfying your sugar cravings without over-indulging.

There are thousands of unique recipes that include seasonal dishes that can replace your routine dinner or dessert rotation. Or better yet, hundreds of ways you can add these flavors to spice up your personal comfort meals. Either way, make sure to honor this autumn by reveling in the kitchen and creating at least one thing pumpkin-flavored.