I love barbecue pulled pork. I mean, absolutely, deeply, truly love barbecue pulled pork. Now that I have my own kitchen, however, it’s really difficult to make this meal for one person … especially since I don’t even own a crockpot or large pan to cook it using a stove top method. Luckily, I’ve recently struck recipe gold and have figured out a way to make my favorite dinner with just enough leftovers to savor the taste for another night but not enough to get sick of it.
Ingredients:
1 package of Niman Ranch Smoked Pulled Pork
½ C barbecue sauce
2 sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
2 tbs. cinnamon
2 tbs. brown sugar
2 tbs. paprika
2 tbs. chili powder
3 tbs. vegetable oil
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
- After peeling and dicing your sweet potatoes into cubes, top them with cinnamon, brown sugar, paprika, chili powder and vegetable oil. Mix well.
- Lay the potatoes out on a baking sheet and put them in the oven for 20 minutes.
- Take the package of Niman Ranch smoke-pulled pork out of the box and shred it in a saucepan on medium heat.
- Add barbecue and stir for 10 minutes.
In addition to the pork and potatoes, I am a huge coleslaw fan, so I add a large heaping onto my plate to turn my meal into a balanced and delicious bowl. You can make this “veggie salad” homemade or buy it at your local supermarket! I found these items easily at Whole Foods and the total for everything (minus all of the spices already in my cabinet) came out to around $14 for two meals – which I believe, is an absolute steal for an incredibly mouthwatering dinner.
