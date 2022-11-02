I love barbecue pulled pork. I mean, absolutely, deeply, truly love barbecue pulled pork. Now that I have my own kitchen, however, it’s really difficult to make this meal for one person … especially since I don’t even own a crockpot or large pan to cook it using a stove top method. Luckily, I’ve recently struck recipe gold and have figured out a way to make my favorite dinner with just enough leftovers to savor the taste for another night but not enough to get sick of it.

Ingredients:

1 package of Niman Ranch Smoked Pulled Pork

½ C barbecue sauce

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

2 tbs. cinnamon

2 tbs. brown sugar

2 tbs. paprika

2 tbs. chili powder

3 tbs. vegetable oil

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. After peeling and dicing your sweet potatoes into cubes, top them with cinnamon, brown sugar, paprika, chili powder and vegetable oil. Mix well. Lay the potatoes out on a baking sheet and put them in the oven for 20 minutes. Take the package of Niman Ranch smoke-pulled pork out of the box and shred it in a saucepan on medium heat. Add barbecue and stir for 10 minutes.

In addition to the pork and potatoes, I am a huge coleslaw fan, so I add a large heaping onto my plate to turn my meal into a balanced and delicious bowl. You can make this “veggie salad” homemade or buy it at your local supermarket! I found these items easily at Whole Foods and the total for everything (minus all of the spices already in my cabinet) came out to around $14 for two meals – which I believe, is an absolute steal for an incredibly mouthwatering dinner.

96 total views, 96 views today