Move aside Thanksgiving, it’s time to turn up the holiday tunes, bake cookies and eat them until we’re the same size as Santa Claus! My mom has always been the queen of Christmas cookies. Every December, she fills up our kitchen with racks upon racks of different flavors of treats. And although it’s hard to choose between her seasonally-shaped sugar cookies or her peanut butter blossoms, I think my favorite cookie will always remain the seven-layer bars she recreates from allrecipes.com. If calories didn’t exist, I would eat the entire tray. It might be an obsession. The butterscotch and chocolate chips paired with roasted coconut and graham crackers … I mean, what could be better?

Ingredients:

1 ½ C butter

1 ½ C graham crackers

1 C chocolate chips

1 C butterscotch chips

1 C walnuts

1 14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk

1 ⅓ C shredded coconut

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Crush up the graham crackers and place into a bowl. Melt the butter and pour it into the bowl with the graham crackers. Mold it together with your hands. Pour the mixture into a 13×9 dish, making sure to spread the crust on the sides and bottom of your pan equally. Spread the chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, and walnuts across the crust. Pour the condensed milk over the toppings and dust it with the shredded coconut. Bake for approximately 25 minutes or until the coconut is golden. Wait until the tray is cooled before cutting.

Most desserts are best served warm, so make sure to dig in after they’re ready to cut. Eating them fully cooled the next day, however, is just as amazing. Either way, make sure you add these to your annual holiday cookie menu because these are number one on my list and I have no doubts they’ll score highly on yours too!

